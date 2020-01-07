Global Fishing Nets Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Fishing Nets market analysis, which studies the Fishing Nets’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “ Fishing Nets Market 2019-2024 ” Research Report categorizes the global Fishing Nets market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Fishing Nets market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fishing Nets market will register a 4.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1858.6 million by 2025, from $ 1548.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fishing Nets business, shared in Chapter 3.

Many companies are operating in the market and conduct their businesses through joint ventures, which benefit the overall market. The Key Players Analysis for the industry is presented in chapter 12 of this report.

Top Manufactures in Global Fishing Nets Market Includes:

NICHIMO

Anhui Jinhou

WireCo WorldGroup(Euronete)

Nitto Seimo

AKVA Group

Vónin

Anhui Jinhai

Hvalpsund

Zhejiang Honghai

King Chou Marine Tech

Qingdao Qihang

Scale AQ(Aqualine)

Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting

Hunan Xinhai

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Knotted Nets

Knotless Nets

Knotted nets scaptures about 72% of fishing nets market in 2018.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Individual Application

Commercial Application

Commercial application accounts for nearly 70% of total downstream consumption of fishing nets.

