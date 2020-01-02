Global Flexible Spacer Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Flexible Spacer Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Asia Pacific Flexible Spacer Market Is The Largest Consumption Region With Share Of 56.7% In 2017

Reducing energy consumption is undoubtedly a must today. This priority factor has automatically involved the frame industry as well, resulting in the requirement for windows with increasingly lower thermal transmittance values, Uw [W/m2 K]. The new generation of spacers used in the “warm edge” insulating glass units has played an important role in the achievement of these objectives.

A recent study by the European Union depicts that around 40% of the total energy in Europe is consumed by the buildings. Windows play a pivotal role in this statistics on grounds of having a major influence on the energy loss through the building envelope. This has led to a paradigm shift in the designing and manufacturing of windows, where the new ones are focused on enhancing the thermal and energy performance of the buildings. Flexible spacer is an ideal product for developing windows with high thermal insulation, low conductivity, and enhanced energy performance.

Both the residential and commercial infrastructures are heftily contributing to flexible spacer industry share. Both the building structures are reported to be responsible for over 20% of the overall GHG emissions. According to our research, Residential infrastructures consumed flexible spacer took a larger share in 2017, which was 71.67%.

Global flexible spacer suppliers are distributed all over the world. In this report, we mainly research global major manufacturers including Swisspacer, Ensinger, Technoform Glass Insulation, Cardinal Glass Industries, Edgetech (Quanex), Alu-Pro(Rolltech), Viracon, AGC Glass, Thermoseal, K?MMERLING, Vinai, Nantong Heding Building Materials Technology, Lvya Building Decoration, Nanjing Nanyou Energy Saving Technology, Nanjing Nanyou New Materials and Liaoning Shuangqiang Plastic etc. During all those suppliers, Ensinger is the market leader, whose sales amount is the largest.

Global major consumption regions are distributed in Europe, China and North America. In 2017, Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region which consumed 629.81 million meter with a consumption share of 56.7%. North America is the second largest consumption region, while USA is the leading region in North America.

Currently, global flexible spacer market is about 539.29 million USD in 2018. In the future, global flexible spacer market size in residential sector are forecast to register an annual growth rate of 10% over 2019-2025. Increasing focus toward curbing UV radiations, reducing environmental degradations, and enhancing temperature & energy performance are the key factors promoting the application demand. Commercial infrastructure will also be a major segment in the application landscape over the coming years with a target market size of 2013.36 million meters by 2025.

