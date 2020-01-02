Global Flip Flops Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Flip Flops Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Flip Flops Market Is Valued At USD 8.6 Billion In 2017

Flip Flops are a type of sandal, typically worn as a form of casual wear. They consist of a flat sole held loosely on the foot by a Y-shaped strap known as a toe thong that passes between the first and second toes and around both sides of the foot.

The global flip flops market concentration ratio is low, with lots of brands and private labels located around the world, most of the factories located in Asia, Brazil, Mexico, Africa, North America and Europe. The top brands are mainly from North America, Europe and Brazil, such as Havaianas and Ipanema (Grendene) from Brazil, REEF, Deckers Brands (including UGG, Sanuk, Koolaburra, HOKA ONE ONE and Teva), Crocs, Tory Burch, Kate Spade New York, Skechers and Nike from United States, Monsoon Accessorize, Clarks, Fat Face, Adidas and Kappa from Europe.

Currently the women flip flops are the most important segment with largest market share of 40 percent, easily affected various popular fashions.

The global Flip Flops market is valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 13.0 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2018 and 2025. In terms of volume, the global flip flops sales was 2801 million pairs in 2017, and it is predicted to reach 3943 million pairs in 2025.

Americas are dominating the flip flops market, driven by the strong demand from large population and great spending power especially in South America (Brazil etc.). Asia Pacific is the fast-growing regions, benefit by the large population, rapid fast-growing economy and disposable income. In future, the Asia Pacific regions will play more important role in the world. Africa is also an important market.

