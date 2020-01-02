Global Fluted Plastic Board Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Fluted Plastic Board Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Fluted Plastic Board Industry Was 2158 Million USD In 2018

Corrugated plastic is usually made from polypropylene which is capable of being recycled. Fluted (corrugated) Polypropylene (PP) sheet, a polyolefin product, is a lightweight, material known for its versatility across many industries and applications. Fluted PP is used in Graphic Arts, Packaging, Agriculture, Automotive and Industrial markets. Common applications include signage, trade show and retail display, binding/stationary, crates, as separators or liners in packaging, vehicle trunk liners, and more. Sturdy, reusable, recyclable, returnable, waterproof fluted polypropylene shipping containers are superior to corrugated paper. Polypropylene offers good resistance to chemical or acid attacks and has low moisture absorption and superior electrical insulation.

Fluted Plastic Board (also known as corrugated plastic cardboard, Fluted Plastic Board sheets, coroplast sheets, waterproof cardboard, corrugated stratocore sheets) are 2 outside flat plastic sheets separated by small plastic beams running perpendicular to them. Corrugated plastic sheets come in a wide variaty of colors and thicknesses. They can be fire retardant or non-fire retardant.

The Fluted Plastic Board industry was 2158 million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3496 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 7.14% between 2018 and 2025. The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as graphic arts and signage, packaging and storage, agriculture, automotive, building and construction and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

The market for Fluted Plastic Board is highly fragmented with major players such as Coroplast (Inteplast Group), Primex Plastics, Karton, SIMONA, DS Smith, Distriplast, Sangeeta Group, Northern Ireland Plastics, Zibo Kelida Plastic, Tah Hsin Industrial, Twinplast, Plastflute, Creabuild, Corex Plastics and so on. There are many small companies in this market.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The uses Fluted Plastic Board are put to demonstrate its fantastic versatility. New uses are being identified almost every day. Demand for corrugated plastic is sure to grow, but as many of the plastics used are dependent on crude oil, the raw material costs are subject to the fluctuations (and inevitable growth) of oil prices. This may prove to be a controlling factor.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

