Global Foodservice Packaging Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Foodservice Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-foodservice-packaging-market_p151304.html

Global Foodservice Packaging Revenue Was About 99.13 Billion USD In 2018

Food service packaging is used to package processed and semi-processed food products. It caters to service sectors such as restaurants, fast-food joints, takeaway restaurants, and catering services. It helps in maintaining the hygiene, quality, and safety of food products. It provides heat resistance, prevents the growth of microorganisms, and helps extend the shelf-life of the food product.

The global Foodservice Packaging revenue was about 99.13 billion USD in 2018, which is expected to reach 133 billion USD in 2025. Overall, the Foodservice Packaging products performance is positive with the current environment status.

Currently, there are many players in Foodservice Packaging industry. Amcor, Georgia-Pacific, Berry Global, Graphic Packaging, Huhtamaki, Coveris, Dart Container, Pactiv, Linpac Packaging, WestRock, Novolex, Fabri-Kal and some others are playing important roles in Foodservice Packaging industry. The market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.

In Consumption market, revenue of Foodservice Packaging in United States will increase to be 28.2 billion USD in 2025 from 19.11 billion USD in 2018, took about 19.27% market share in 2018, which is the biggest consumption country in current market pattern. China ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales revenue and market share of 11.28 billion USD and 11.38% in 2018.

There are many different types of Foodservice Packaging. The market can be segmented into: Flexible Packaging and Rigid Packaging, Paper & Paperboard, etc. Rigid Packaging is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 41.31% market share in 2018. By application, Take Away/Delivery is the largest consumer group, with consumption market share of 44.21% in 2018.

In the past few years, the price of Foodservice Packaging shown a slightly increasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, as the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Foodservice Packaging. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline. In order to keep profit, the price may keep the trend in a short period.

Companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for Foodservice Packaging will become more intense, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end Foodservice Packaging.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-foodservice-packaging-market_p151304.html

Related Information:

North America Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

United States Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Europe Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

EMEA Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Global Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

China Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG