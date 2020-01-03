Global Formwork Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Formwork Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Formwork Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 1.46% From 7698.36 Million USD In 2018

Formwork is a structure, usually temporary, used to contain poured concrete and to mold it to the required dimensions and support until it is able to support itself. It consists primarily of the face contact material and the bearers that directly support the face contact material.

The formwork is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.46% from 7698.36 million USD in 2018 to reach 8520.92 million USD by 2025 in global market. The formwork market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top thirty manufacturers accounts about 48% of the total revenue in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The leading players mainly are PERI, Doka, BEIS, ULMA and Alsina. PERI is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 15% in 2018. The next is Doka and BEIS.

There are mainly four type products of formwork: timber?formwork, steel?formwork, aluminum?formwork and other. Timber?formwork accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global formwork market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. The China held the largest share in the global formwork sales market, its revenue of global market exceeds 29% in 2018. The next is Europe and North America.

