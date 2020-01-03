Global FT Wax (Fischer Tropsch Wax) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on FT Wax Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Fischer-Tropsch (FT) wax is a synthetic wax produced by the polymerization of carbon monoxide under high pressure.

The Fischer–Tropsch process is a collection of chemical reactions that converts a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen into liquid hydrocarbons. FT processes for FT Wax can be differentiated according to their feedstock for synthesis gas production:

? Natural Gas – GTL, Gas to Liquid

? Coal – CTL, Coal to Liquid

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Sasol, Shell, Lu’an Group, and so on. The value of FT Wax is about 807.2 Million USD in 2018.

North America is the largest consumption area of FT Wax, with a consumption market share nearly 32.23% in 2018.

The second place is Asia-Pacific with the consumption market share over 29.93% in 2018. China is another important consumption market of FT Wax.

FT Wax is used in many areas including Adhesive Industry, Ink, Coating, Polymer Processing, Textiles, Polishes and Others. Report data showed that 33.86% of the FT Wax market demand in Adhesive Industry, 11.99% in Ink, and 11.21% in Coating in 2018.

There are three kinds of FT Wax including C35-C80 Type, C80-C100 Type and C100+ Type. C80-C100 Type FT Wax is an important FT Wax, with a consumption market share nearly 46.39% in 2018.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, FT Wax industry will still be a relative rapidly-developing industry. Sales of FT Wax have brought a lot of opportunities, especially in China. There will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

