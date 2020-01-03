Global Fucoxanthin Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Fucoxanthin Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Fucoxanthin Increases Consumption From 426.2 MT In 2014 To 492.9 MT In 2019

Fucoxanthin is a xanthophyll, with the molecular formula of C42H58O6 and CAS number 3351-86-8. It is found as an accessory pigment in the chloroplasts of brown algae and most other heterokonts, giving them a brown or olive-green color. Fucoxanthin absorbs light primarily in the blue-green to yellow-green part of the visible spectrum, peaking at around 510-525 nm by various estimates and absorbing significantly in the range of 450 to 540 nm.

The global Fucoxanthin industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Japan, Europe and China, such as Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical, PoliNat, Amicogen, Nutraceuticals and Yigeda Bio-Technology. At present, Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical is the world leader, holding 28.16% Sales market share in 2018.

The global consumption of Fucoxanthin increases from 426.2 MT in 2014 to 492.9 MT in 2019, at a CAGR of more than 2.95%. In 2018, the global Fucoxanthin consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 28.59% of global consumption of Fucoxanthin.

Fucoxanthin downstream is wide and recently Fucoxanthin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Food Industry, Cosmetic Industry and Others. Globally, the Fucoxanthin market is mainly driven by growing demand for Food Industry. Food Industry accounts for nearly 62.42% of total downstream consumption of Fucoxanthin in global.

Fucoxanthin can be mainly divided into HPLC Series and UV Series which HPLC Series captures about 61.01% of Fucoxanthin market in 2018. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Japan are the major leaders in the international market of Fucoxanthin.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Fucoxanthin consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the consumption of Fucoxanthin is estimated to be 582.8 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

