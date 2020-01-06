Global Laboratory Robotics Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025
LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Laboratory Robotics Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Laboratory Robotics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Laboratory Robotics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Laboratory Robotics market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Laboratory Robotics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Tecan Group
Aerotech
Yaskawa Electric
Protedyne (LabCorp)
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Universal Robots
Hamilton Robotics
Anton Paar
Aurora Biomed
HighRes Biosolutions
ST Robotics
Peak Analysis & Automation
Chemspeed Technologies
Cleveland Automation Engineering
Labman
Hudson Robotics
AB Controls
Biosero
Market Segment by Type, covers
Low-Cost Laboratory Robotics
Biological Laboratory Robotics
Pharmaceutical Laboratory Robotics
In the future the pharmaceutical laboratory robotics will growth quickly.
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Clinical Laboratories
Research Laboratories
Laboratory processes are suited for robotic automation as the processes are composed of repetitive movements (e.g. pick/place, liquid & solid additions, heating/cooling, mixing, shaking, testing).
