Global Mask Blank Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Mask Blank market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1845.7 million by 2025, from $ 1613.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mask Blank business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mask Blank market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Mask Blank value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shin-Etsu MicroSi, Inc.

HOYA

S&S Tech

ULCOAT

AGC

Telic

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Reflectance Chrome-film Mask Blanks

Attenuated Phase Shift Mask Blanks

The proportion of low reflectance chrome-film mask blanks in 2018 is about 67%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Semiconductor

Flat Panel Display

Touch Industry

Circuit Board

The most proportion of mask blank is used in semiconductor, and the proportion in 2018 is about 48%.

