Global Parking Meter Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Parking Meter market analysis, which studies the Parking Meter’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “ Parking Meter Market 2019-2024 ” Research Report categorizes the global Parking Meter market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Parking Meter market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Parking Meter market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6018.2 million by 2025, from $ 4726.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Parking Meter business, shared in Chapter 3.

Many companies are operating in the market and conduct their businesses through joint ventures, which benefit the overall market. The Key Players Analysis for the industry is presented in chapter 12 of this report.

Top Manufactures in Global Parking Meter Market Includes:

FLOWBIRD

Ventek International

POM Inc.

Kinouwell Tech

IEM

Hectronic

IPS Group, Inc.

METRIC Group Ltd

Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology

J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

Parking BOXX

LocoMobi Inc

CivicSmart, Inc.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Parking Meter (Single Space)

Parking Kiosks (Multi Space)

The segment of parking kiosks(Multi space) holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 74%.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums

Other

The transit systerms, malls and stadiun, prak hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 60% of the market share.

