Global Running Apps Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Running Apps market will register a 14.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 723.2 million by 2025, from $ 417.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Running Apps business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Running Apps market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Running Apps value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nike+

Runkeeper

Under Armour

Sports Tracker

Runtastic

Strava

Garmin

Couch to 5K (C25K)

Codoon

Market Segment by Type, covers

IOS

Android

IOS type is the most widely used type which takes up about 70% of the total sales in 2018

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Amateur

Professional

Amateur was the most widely used area which took up about 94% of the global market in 2018.

