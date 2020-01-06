Global Scleral Lens Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Scleral Lens Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Scleral Lens market will register a 17.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 395.3 million by 2025, from $ 210.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Scleral Lens business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Scleral Lens market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Scleral Lens value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB Optical

SynergEyes

Bausch Health

Essilor

Art Optical

Visionary Optics

AccuLens

CooperVision

Tru-Form Optics

BostonSight

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mini-Scleral Lenses

Large-Scleral Lenses

The proportion of large scleral lens in 2018 is about 56%.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Eye Clinic

Others

The most of scleral lens is used for eye clinic, and the market share of that is about 53% in 2018.

