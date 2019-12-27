Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart City ICT Infrastructure market will register a 20.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 208480 million by 2024, from US$ 100050 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart City ICT Infrastructure business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Smart City ICT Infrastructure in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cisco

ABB

IBM

Huawei

AT&T

Oracle

Verizon Communications

China Mobile

Vodafone

NTT Communications

Ericsson

Microsoft

HP

Hitachi

Nokia(Alcatel-Lucent)

Siemens

Telefonica

Deutsche Telekom

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Market Segment by Type, covers

Smart Grid

Smart Building

Smart Water Network

Smart Healthcare

Smart Education

Smart Security

Smart Transport

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Communications Industry

Transportation Industry

Express Industry

Government

Education

Others

