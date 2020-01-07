Global Solar Backsheet Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025
LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Solar Backsheet market analysis, which studies the Solar Backsheet’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.
Global "Solar Backsheet Market 2019-2024" Research Report categorizes the global Solar Backsheet market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.
According to this study, over the next five years the Solar Backsheet market will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 56480 million by 2025, from $ 52240 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Solar Backsheet business, shared in Chapter 3.
Many companies are operating in the market and conduct their businesses through joint ventures, which benefit the overall market. The Key Players Analysis for the industry is presented in chapter 12 of this report.
Top Manufactures in Global Solar Backsheet Market Includes:
Cybrid Technologies
Hangzhou First PV Materia
Jolywood
Luckyfilm
Taiflex
Coveme
Crown Advanced Material
Toppan
Fujifilm
Zhongtian Technologies Group
Vishakha Renewables
Krempel GmbH
HuiTian
Ventura
SFC
Toyal
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Fluoropolymer
Non-Fluoropolymer
Non-Fluoropolymer is wildly used in the world, with sales value market share nearly 56%.
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Roof-Mounted
Ground-Mounted
Report data showed that 24% of the solar backsheet market demands in roof-mounted and about 76% in ground-mounted.
