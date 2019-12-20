Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Tire Protection Chain Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Tire Protection Chain is a close mesh which is fitted over the face and the sidewalls of the tire to form a barrier against damaging materials in extreme applications. Its self-cleaning feature prevents the tread mesh becoming filled and clogged, contributing to achieving the best possible road-holding and traction.

The global tire protection chain market is expected to reach USD 272.37 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 5.47% from 230.68 million in 2018; the actual consumption is about 710.39 K Units in 2018.

This report focuses on the Tire Protection Chain in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rud

Pewag

Las Zirh

Nordic Traction Group

Laclede Chain

Trygg

Veriga Lesce

KSN Precision Forging Technology

Retezarna

OMEGA CHAINS

Tianjin Shanxing Metal Products

TPC Tyre Protection Chains

Tongwei Metal Product

Market Segment by Type, covers

Link-Ring-System

Ring-Ring-System

Ring-Locking-System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Slag and Scrap Handling

Quarrying

Mining and Tunneling

Forestry and Agriculture

Transporting/Traction

