Global Travel Pillow Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Travel Pillow Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Travel Pillow market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 880 million by 2025, from $ 716 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Travel Pillow business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Travel Pillow market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Travel Pillow value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tempur Sealy

Jiaao

Samsonite

Trtl

Cabeau

SNI Today

XpresSpa Group

BCOZZY

Lewis N. Clark

World’s Best

US Jaclean

Sleep Innovations

TravelRest

Original Bones

Travel Blue

Core Products

Dreamtime

Comfy Commuter

Market Segment by Type, covers

Foam Travel Pillow

Memory Foam Travel Pillow

Latex Travel Pillow

Other

The proportion of memory foam travel pillow in 2018 is about 31%.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online

Offline

The most of travel pillow is sales through online, and the market share of that is about 50% in 2018.

