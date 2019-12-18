Hair Care Market Growth, Size, Key Trends 2020: Industry Segmentation Report by 2023

Hair Care Market Overview

Global Hair Care Market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), sums up that this market could win gains at 3.40% CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The foremost market driving factor for the global hair care market growth is the availability of a wide spectrum of products, increasing cosmetic expenditures, and the rising prevalence of hair related diseases. The major market players are continuously endeavoring to pursue innovations and product development to attract a larger customer base. Other factors that can boost market growth include pollution causing hair damage, demand for hair care remedies, and inclination of consumers towards natural hair care remedies.

However, the increased susceptibility to ailments like asthma and cancer by the use of hair care products can restrict market growth. The formulation of many hair care products is inclusive of various chemicals such as diethanolamine, peroxide, sodium lauryl sulfate, and others. These ingredients can cause diseases. Hence, the demand for Ayurvedic hair treatment is increasing. The Ayurvedic hair oil and Ayurvedic shampoos can expand market growth.

Hair Care Industry News

It’s a 10, the American professional haircare brand for salons and hairdressers is planning to expand outside USA for the first time. It has appointed Eulogy, an independent communications agency to support its UK launch. 21 AUG 2019

Hair Care Market Segmentation

The global hair care market segmentation encompasses application, distribution channel, end-user, gender, and product. MRFR’s take on the market explores various facets of the market in-depth.

The application-based segmentation of this market covers hair treatment and scalp treatment. Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into e-commerce, hypermarkets, and pharmacies.

In the context of end-user, the market has been segmented into home care and salons. Regarding gender, the market has been segmented into male and female. As per the product-based segmentation, the market covers conditioners, hair colorant, hair oil, hair styling, and shampoo.

Hair Care Market Key Players

Big players in the global hair care market include Amway, Groupe OLVEA (France), Henkel Corporations (Schwarzkopf Professional) (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (USA), Kao Corporation (Japan), L’Oréal (France), Oriflame Cosmetics AG (Switzerland), Procter & Gamble Co. (USA), Revlon Inc. (USA), Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China), Shiseido Company Limited (Japan), and Unilever (UK).

Hair Care Market Regional Segmentation

Expected to grow at 3.81% CAGR, the Asia Pacific region can emerge as the fastest growing regional market due to the presence of fast-developing economies in this region that include Australia, China, and India. The Fast-Moving Consumer Good (FMCG) sector of India is strong, and hence, it is expected to catapult the hair care market during the forecast period. The changing lifestyle and rising disposable income can enhance market growth. Japan and South Korea are two other important country-specific markets in this region. An analysis of the remaining countries in the Asia Pacific region featured in this report estimates the huge contribution to market revenue from some other countries. The MEA region holds the least amount of market share as most countries have low income.