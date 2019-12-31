Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Size, Share, Development by 2024
LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Human Capital Management (HCM) in SMB value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
SAP SE
IBM
Automatic Data Processing
Microsoft
Oracle Corporation
Ultimate Software Group
Kronos
Workday
Infor
Ceridian HCM
Epicor Software
Workforce Software
Accenture
Cornerstone OnDemand
SumTotal Systems
Intuit
Ramco Systems
Sage
Paycom Software
Zenefits
PeopleStrategy
EPAY Systems
Market Segment by Type, covers
Talent Acquisition
Talent Management
HR Core Administration
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Financial Services
Retail/Wholesale
Professional/Technical Services
Manufacturing
Others
