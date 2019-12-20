Increasing Adoption of Newer Technologies to Fuel the Sales of Patient Lift Slings Market

Patient Lift Slings Market Research Report Segmented into Product (Bariatric Slings, Seating Slings, Stand up Slings, Bathing & Toileting Slings); Sling Shape (Full body sling, U-shape); Sling Materials (Mesh, Padded, Polyester, Nylon); Usage(Reusable, Disposable); End-User- Global Forecast to 2025

Patient Lift Slings Market Overview:

According to MRFR analysis, the global Patient Lift Slings Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 6.07 Billion in 2025. Patient lift slings are medical devices used by the caregiver to transfer a patient from the bed to a chair and back. These slings are used in hospitals, clinics, and at home for bariatric patients or the patient that are unable to move without support.

Expanding pervasiveness of incessant issue requiring long haul patient consideration is foreseen to help the utilization of restorative lifting slings.

Geriatric populace shapes the objective populace for this market. This statistic is exceptionally inclined to age-related issue, which in specific cases causes stability in patients. In addition, the coming of old consideration focuses and long haul care focuses, restrictive for geriatric patients opens up roads for market players.

Patient Lift Slings Market Competitive Analysis:

Getinge Group (ArjoHuntleigh)

Hill-Rom

Invacare Corporation

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Prism Medical

Argo Medical

DJO Global

Spectra Care Group

Guldmann A/S

Patient Lift Slings Market Segmentation:

The patient lift slings market is segmented based on product, sling shape, sling materials, usage, end user, and region.

In terms of product, the global patient lift slings market is categorized into bariatric slings, seating slings, stand up sling, bathing & toileting slings, and other.

Based on the sling shape, the market is segmented into full body sling and U-shape.

Based on the sling material, the market is segmented into mesh, padded, nylon, polyester, and others.

Based on the usage, the market is segmented into reusable and disposable.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and others.

Patient Lift Slings Market Regional Analysis:

Based on the region, the market is segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, the Europe are estimated hold strong position in the patient lift slings market owing to inferable from higher research costs and activities gives propelled gadgets and private-open organizations, and consequently held the most extreme offer in this vertical. What’s more, pervasive constant illnesses and the presentation of strong repayment plans are the fundamental components overseeing the development of the vertical in this locale. However, Asia Pacific is foreseen to observe a quick development rate over the conjecture time frame. Expanding per capita salary and financial improvement and the nearness of high neglected needs of the enormous populace pool in this locale is relied upon to contribute toward huge development.

