Large Diameter Steel Pipe Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Large Diameter Steel Pipe market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 15770 million by 2025, from $ 14290 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Large Diameter Steel Pipe business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Large Diameter Steel Pipe market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Large Diameter Steel Pipe value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jindal Saw

Severstal

Nippon Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

ChelPipe Group

Europipe

EEW Group

OMK

Borusan Mannesmann

TMK

Kingland & Pipeline Technologies

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

EVRAZ

American Cast Iron Pipe Company

JSW Steel Ltd

Arabian Pipes Company

Arcelormittal

Market Segment by Type, covers

LSAW Pipes

SSAW Pipes

Other

LSAW pipes have a more wildly application, which account for above half of market share.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas

Water Treatment

Chemical Industry

Other

Oil and gas accounts for more than half of market share.

