Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market Size, Share, Development by 2025
LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1512.7 million by 2025, from $ 1197.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Sony
Guangzhou Weijie Technology
JVC Kenwood
AAXA Technologies
LG
Canon
Microsoft
Silicon Micro Display
Magic Leap
Market Segment by Type, covers
Projector
Head-mounted Display (HMD)
Head-up Display (HUD)
Projector is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 64% market share in 2018.
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Aviation and Military
Others
Consumer electronics is the largest consumer group, with consumption market share of 74% in 2018.
