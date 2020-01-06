Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded Pipe (LSAW) Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded Pipe (LSAW) market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 13210 million by 2025, from $ 12070 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded Pipe (LSAW) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded Pipe (LSAW) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded Pipe (LSAW) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
EUROPIPE GMBH
TMK
OMK
Nippon Steel
EEW Group
ChelPipe Group
Borusan Mannesmann
JFE Steel Corporation
SEVERSTAL
Jindal Saw
Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group
Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe
Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe
JSW Steel Ltd
Arabian Pipes Company
Arcelormittal
Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe
Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Co
Welspun Group
Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies
Market Segment by Type, covers
JCOE Process
UOE Process
Other
UOE process trial is more extensive, about 50 percent, other technology process also occupied about 20 percent of the market share.
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Oil & Gas
Water
Construction
Chemical Industry
Other
The LSAW is most widely used in oil & gas and water industries, accounting for 80 to 90 percent of total applications.
