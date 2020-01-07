MEMS Probe Cards Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the MEMS Probe Cards market analysis, which studies the MEMS Probe Cards’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “ MEMS Probe Cards Market 2019-2024 ” Research Report categorizes the global MEMS Probe Cards market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global MEMS Probe Cards market.

According to this study, over the next five years the MEMS Probe Cards market will register a 7.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1402.3 million by 2025, from $ 1071.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in MEMS Probe Cards business, shared in Chapter 3.

Many companies are operating in the market and conduct their businesses through joint ventures, which benefit the overall market. The Key Players Analysis for the industry is presented in chapter 12 of this report.

Top Manufactures in Global MEMS Probe Cards Market Includes:

FormFactor

Feinmetall

Micronics Japan (MJC)

Advantest

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Microfriend

SV Probe

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

Korea Instrument

MPI Corporation

Synergie Cad Probe

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

TSE

Will Technology

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Vertical Probe Cards

Cantilever Probe Cards

Vertical probe card is the main type for MEMS probe cards with 61% of global sales volume.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Memory Devices

Microprocessors

SoC Devices

Other

The memory devices holds an important share in terms of applications, and it is expected to reach a volume of 86554 (K PIN) by 2025.

