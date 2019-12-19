Monocalcium Phosphate Market: Growth Rate Projection for America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world for the Period 2018-2022

Market Definition:

Monocalcium Phosphate Market is predicted to have an astronomical growth at a promising CAGR over the forecast period (2016-2022). Monocalcium phosphate or MCP is a grey or white powder available in small granules with average hygroscopic property and excellent solubility in water. Produced from fluorine-free specially prepared wet process calcite material and phosphoric acid, it is used as food additives for birds and domestic animals. Any food that contains monocalcium phosphate offers phosphorus and calcium to animals that promote in the creation of hard bone stock as well as skeleton, augments metabolism, functions of the animal organism, functions of reproductive, immune and nervous systems and increasing its productivity. The mineral additives of these compounds are highly suggested to feed herbivorous animals. MCP helps in strengthening the bones, teeth as well as weight gain in poultry and livestock. Besides, monocalcium phosphate is used as leaving agents in baking, thus being utilized in various products namely cake mixes, pastry mixes, doughnuts, cookies, energy powder, pancakes and other forms of pastry products. MCP is used in vitamins, soft drinks, yeast, nutrition enhancer, curing agents for pectin and humectants for meat. It allows protein to coagulate as well as thicken in no-bake cheesecakes and instant puddings and also helps canned vegetables and fruits and frozen vegetables maintain firmness. MCP is also utilized in food production in the form of fertilizer.

Market Scenario:

There are abundant factors that is propelling the growth of themonocalcium phosphate market. These factors as per the MRFR (Market Research Future) report include increasing use in animal feed and agriculture, rapid industrialization that has resulted in the development of poultry and pork industries, growing need for supplement diet, huge applications in bakery products, growing need for canned food, numerous health benefits in animal and food consumption and receiving approval from the FDA as a safe additive and advanced production technologies. On the contrary, fluctuating prices, skin and eye irritation upon contact with monocalcium phosphate and its shelf life under specific conditions are factors that may hamper the growth of themonocalcium phosphate market.

Key Players:

Leading players profiled in the Monocalcium Phosphate Market include:

Wengfu Group,

Timab,

Fosfitalia,

Quimpac SA Business,

Ecophos,

Yara International,

Mosaic,

OCP Group,

EuroChem,

PhosAgro

Jan 2019- Leading phosphate Fertilizer Company, the OCP group lately announced the launch of its two new subsidiaries- OCP Singapore Services and Products and OCP Fertinagro Advanced Solutions. Both these companies will help the Moroccan group in strengthening its existence within the global fertilizer market. The OCP Group is amid the biggest exporters of phosphate fertilizers, phosphoric acid and crude phosphate across the world.

Feb 2019- Cummins and phosphate miner OCP have declared the signing of a partnership for a high horsepower engine. This new facility will be serving both West and North Africa. The agreement’s scope includes the Cummins engines’ on-site maintenance. The partnership will provide good environment for investors thereby stimulating job creation and improving the regional economy.

Market Segmentation:

MRFR report offers a broad segmental analysis of themonocalcium phosphate marketon the basis of application and form.

Based on application, it is segmented into animal feed, beverages, food production, fertilizers and others.

Based on form, themonocalcium phosphate market is segmented into liquid form and powder form.

Regional Analysis:

By region, themonocalcium phosphate marketcovers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Of these, Asia Pacific will rule the market over the forecast period due to rapid development in both food and agriculture industries here. It is predicted to grow at a notable CAGR with China being the key contributor. Themonocalcium phosphate market in North America will have the second major share followed by Europe in terms of volume and value. In the Rest of the World, the monocalcium phosphate market has a prospective scope of having a healthy growth over the forecast period.

