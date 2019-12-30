Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market consists of Tugger Type, Pallet Truck, Unit Load Carrier and Others. Tugger Type segment was estimated to account for a revenue share of 39.2% in 2018. In 2018, the Tugger Type segment was estimated to be valued at 880.79 M USD which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period.

Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Application segment consists of Manufacturing Sector, and Wholesale and Distribution Sector. Manufacturing Sector segment was estimated to account for a sales share of 58.6% in 2018. In 2018, the Manufacturing Sector segment was estimated to sale at 22873 Unit which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 22.3% over the forecast period.

Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market: Forecast by Region: This report focuses on the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, 0, 0 and etc. North America is the dominant market in the global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market in terms of value. The North America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market was estimated to be valued at 727.8 M USD in 2018 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period.

This report focuses on the Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Siasun

Dematic

Daifuku

CSG

JBT

DS Automotion

Meidensha

Seegrid

Aichikikai

Yonegy

Toyota

Ek Automation

AGVE Group

Atab

KSEC

Market Segment by Type, covers

Unit Load Type

Automated Forklift Type

Tugger Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Warehouse

Production Line

