Redemption Amusement Machine Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Redemption Amusement Machine market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 788.1 million by 2025, from $ 717.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Redemption Amusement Machine business, shared in Chapter 3.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Adrenaline Amusements

Concept Games

SEGA

BayTek

Elaut

Coastal Amusements

Family Fun Companies

Innovative Concepts in Entertainment

LAI Games

Raw Thrills

KONAMI Group

Andamiro

Bandai Namco Amusement

Superwing

Sunflower Amusement

TouchMagix

UNIS Technology

India Amusement

Wahlap Technology

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ticket Redemption

Prize Redemption

Music Game

Dance Revolution

Racing Type Machine

Others

Ticket redemption machine is the most widely used type which takes up about 39% of the total in 2018 in global.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Amusement Parks

Game Centers

Bars

Others

Game centers was the most widely used area which took up about 50% of the global total in 2018.

