Semiconductor Ceramic Target Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Semiconductor Ceramic Target market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2173.5 million by 2025, from $ 1623.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Semiconductor Ceramic Target business, shared in Chapter 3.

Many companies are operating in the market and conduct their businesses through joint ventures, which benefit the overall market. The Key Players Analysis for the industry is presented in chapter 12 of this report.

Top Manufactures in Global Semiconductor Ceramic Target Market Includes:

JX Nippon Mining

Solar Applied Materials Technology

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Samsung Corning Advanced Glass

Umicore

Tosoh SMD

Ulvac, Inc.

LT Metal

Advanced Nano Products Co., Ltd

Vital Material

Guangxi Crystal Union Photoelectric

Materion (Heraeus)

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

Angstrom Sciences

Beijing Yeke Nano Tech Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Planar Target

Rotary Target

The segment of plannar target holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 90%.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Flat Panel Display

Solar Energy

Other

The flat pannel display holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 85% of the market share.

