Sodium Carboxymethyl Starch Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Sodium Carboxymethyl Starch market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 109.4 million by 2025, from $ 90 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sodium Carboxymethyl Starch business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Sodium Carboxymethyl Starch market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Sodium Carboxymethyl Starch value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

JRS Pharma

SPAC

Roquette

Madhu Hydrocolloids

Patel Industries

Allwyn Chem Industries

Adachi Group

Hunan Sentai Biotechnology

Weifang Lude Chemical

Xian Shan Yuan Agriculture & Technology

Zhanwang

Dongda

Huawei Cellulose

Market Segment by Type, covers

Corn Starch

Potato Starch

Others

Corn starch took up 65% of the market in terms of sales in 2018.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Other Industry

Sodium carboxymethyl starch is widely used in Pharmaceutical. In 2018, pharmaceutical application took up 34%.

