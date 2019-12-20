Surgical Tubing Market Overview, Innovative Development Strategies, Demand Analysis, Industry Growth Values and Forecast to 2025

Surgical Tubing Market Highlights:

According to MRFR analysis, the global Surgical Tubing Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4,260 million by 2025.

The growth of global surgical tubing market is driven by various factors such as increasing geriatric population worldwide, and rising innovations by major players. However, the stringent regulatory policies and significant investment and time required for product development are projected to hamper the growth of the global surgical tubing market.

The global surgical tubing market is currently dominated by several market players. The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Surgical Tubing Market Key Players:

Zeus Industrial Products

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastic

Teleflex

Raumedic

Tekni-Plex

L.Gore & Associates

Kent Elastomer Product

P. Extrusion

Freudenberg Group

Surgical Tubing Market Segmentation:

The global surgical tubing market has been segmented based on material, structure, application, and end user.

The market, based on material, has been divided into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), silicone, polyolefins, and others.

The global surgical tubing market has been segmented, based on structure, into single-lumen, multi-lumen, braided tubing, balloon tubing, and others.

The single-lumen segment is expected to hold the majority share of the market owing to the wide number of applications in surgical instruments. The multi-lumen segment is expected to be the fastest-growing due to the rising surgical procedures.

The end user segments of the market are hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Surgical Tubing Market Regional Analysis:

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the rising per capita healthcare expenditure. The surgical tubing market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European surgical tubing market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The surgical tubing market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

