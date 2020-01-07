Water Moisture Sensor Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Water Moisture Sensor market analysis, which studies the Water Moisture Sensor’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Water Moisture Sensor market will register a 13.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 285.6 million by 2025, from $ 173.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Water Moisture Sensor business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Water Moisture Sensor Market Includes:

The Toro Company

Irrometer

Rainbird

Meter Group

Gardena (Husqvarna)

Campbell Scientific

IMKO (Endress+Hauser)

Davis Instruments

Dynamax

Vernier

Delta-T Devices

Acclima

Vegetronix

Stevens Water

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Volumetric

Soil Water Potential

Volumetric is estimated to account over 74% of value share in 2018.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Agriculture

Landscaping

Residential

Forestry

Sports Turf

Construction and Mining

Research

Other

The agriculture holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 35% of the market share.

